Update On Bo Dallas’ WWE Status And The Uncle Howdy Character

Although the WWE has a large amount of talent under contract for both the main roster and NXT, not all of it will be used on television; some will be sidelined for months at a time.

This includes Bo Dallas, who was brought back to the company and paired on television with his brother, Bray Wyatt, after Wyatt’s return at last year’s Extreme Rules PLE. Dallas played the role of Uncle Howdy.

Dallas and Wyatt were both taken off the air in March due to Wyatt’s medical issues. Wyatt died in August as a result of a heart attack. There has been no word on Dallas’ whereabouts since then.

Dave Meltzer was asked about Dallas’ status in the company while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer stated, “I think he’s done. The only reason he was even being used was as a favor to Bray Wyatt. It’s possible they’ll use him, but I don’t expect him to be back.”

Earlier this month there were rumors that WWE may bring Uncle Howdy back into the creative picture. According to reports, Triple H ‘is always open to ideas from the writers, and there are always ideas regarding different talents.’ Having said that, Triple H has not reportedly ruled out the possibility of bringing Uncle Howdy back to television.