Update On Brock Anderson’s AEW Departure

Another AEW talent has parted ways with the company.

As noted, Brock Anderson has been removed from the official AEW roster page.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that the son of legendary Arn Anderson has, in fact, parted ways with All Elite Wrestling.

Brock Anderson’s contract with the promotion has officially expired. Arn noted back in August that the AEW contract of his son would be up in August.

The second generation talent last worked for AEW on the August 12, 2023 episode of AEW Collision on TNT, losing in a singles match to then-TNT Champion Luchasaurus.

Prior to that, Brock had been mostly featured on the now defunct AEW DARK digital series, as well as on ROH TV on HonorClub.