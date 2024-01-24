Update On Kazuchika Okada “Likely Heading To WWE,” NXT Star Reacts To Reports

As PWMania.com previously reported, an article on Monthly Puroresu claimed that Kazuchika Okada is now “likely heading to WWE” after completing his remaining NJPW commitments.

Fightful.com reported that sources from WWE, AEW, and NJPW have stated that Okada’s reports to WWE and NXT are “premature” at this time.

According to F4WOnline.com, Okada is expected to join WWE, “Those close to Okada had no knowledge of the situation. Okada had told a few friends this past week that he had not made a decision and those in WWE had not heard of any such deal.”

WWE NXT star Dijak responded to the rumors via X (Twitter).

“I don’t give the slightest shit about wrestling Okada unless he’s the NXT Champion so you can take your fantasy booking nonsense and go F yourself with it.”