Update On MJF’s Status With AEW Amidst Renewed Internet Speculation

During the 2023 AEW Worlds End PPV event, Samoa Joe defeated MJF to become the new world champion. MJF hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since the PPV, and his profile was removed from the roster page in January.

This week’s apparent removal of MJF’s merchandise page from ShopAEW.com reignited internet speculation about his status with AEW.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported on MJF’s status, stating, “He is out of action as his shoulder injury was significant. Aside from that, he is literally being as secretive as possible about his situation.”

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com also reported on MJF’s status. Sapp wrote, “Still healing up, I know some things were progressing slower than what they anticipated but he was always planned for some time off anyway from what I understood. I don’t know if that was once the injury started to happen but it had become clear by a month out of that pay-per-view, Worlds End, that he was going to have a pretty extended amount of time out.!

In January, when asked about MJF’s status with the company, AEW President Tony Khan said, “I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow”