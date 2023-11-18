Update On NJPW Star Giulia And WWE’s Interest In Her

PWInsider.com reports that NJPW star and reigning NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Giulia was believed to show up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this past Wednesday only for a visit and not a tryout, but she ended up not coming.

The report also mentioned that it is not known at this moment whether her visit will still be happening, but WWE is very insistent in their interest in Giulia for the future.

Simon Inoki, who was a translator for Japanese wrestlers in the past, will be her translator as well if she does show up in the WWE.