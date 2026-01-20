Update On Rayne Leverkusen Following Recent WWE Tryouts

WWE recently conducted another round of tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This followed a previous session held during SummerSlam week in August 2025.

During those tryouts, athletes including Rayne Leverkusen, Anita Vaughan, Eli Knight, Meghan Walker, Zoe Hines, Jessica Bogdanov, and Mike Cunningham participated.

In November 2025, WWE announced the signing of Meghan Walker, Cyrus Habibi-Likio, Eli Knight, and Jessica Bogdanov as the latest recruits to the Performance Center.

As another edition of WWE tryouts continued, a fan inquired about whether Rayne Leverkusen had been signed to a deal. Sean Ross Sapp mentioned this in a recent edition of Fightful Select Answers.

According to Sapp, there hasn’t been any conclusive information on Leverkusen’s signing, but updates will be provided as they become available. It’s noteworthy that Rayne was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the SummerSlam week tryouts, with the company sharing an image of her holding the WWE Championship on social media.