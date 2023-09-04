Update On Reported Backstage Incident Between CM Punk And William Regal

As PWMania.com previously reported, All Elite Wrestling released former 2-time AEW World Champion CM Punk following an incident with Jack Perry at All In London.

It seems that Punk had more backstage issues in AEW even before last year’s All Out PPV Event and last week’s All In London Event.

BodySlam.net reports that Punk had a heated verbal exchange with William Regal shortly after Regal made his debut for All Elite Wrestling at the 2022 Revolution Event as Punk refused to shake his hand backstage during the show and the former 2-time AEW World Champion even told the pro wrestling legend that he didn’t trust him and that he is Triple H’s stooge.

Regal would eventually leave AEW towards the end of 2022 and return to the WWE shortly after.

On the F4W Board, Bryan Alvarez wrote the following about the Punk-Regal incident:

“Something happened on Regal’s first night in. I don’t know the details. But I know Regal didn’t tell his friends about it for months and when he did he said it wasn’t a big deal.”