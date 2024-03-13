Update On Rumored Remaining Names For The 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda), Muhammad Ali, and Thunderbolt Patterson have all been announced for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony takes place on Friday, April 5th, following Smackdown.

Prior to Ali’s induction, a Hall of Fame list was “leaked” on Reddit, which included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s grandmother Lia Maivia and Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated the following about the list:

“There was a list that circulated on the Internet listing all of those names, plus Bray Wyatt. WWE sources confirmed all the names on the list to us prior to the announcement of Patterson, including Maivia, who has not been announced yet. They did not confirm Wyatt.”

Meltzer added that Rock will do the induction speech for his grandmother.

PWInsider.com noted that there have been some “rumblings” of Legacy inductees potentially returning this year.