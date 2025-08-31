Update on Syko Stu’s Condition Following Violent Incident With Raja Jackson

At last weekend’s Knokx Pro Wrestling event, a frightening incident occurred when Raja Jackson, son of MMA fighter Rampage Jackson, entered the ring and attacked independent wrestler Syko Stu during his match.

Following the incident, an official statement was posted on Facebook providing an update on Stu’s condition:

“Stuart has been released from the hospital and is now home resting. He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER. His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth.

He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through.

We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time. Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way—whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

With love and respect,

Contessa Patterson & Stuart Smith (aka Syko Stu).”

Stu is now recovering at home, though his injuries will require a lengthy healing process. The incident remains under scrutiny, with reports indicating that the LAPD is investigating the altercation.