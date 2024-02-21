Update On The Location For The 2024 WWE SummerSlam PLE

WWE has not officially revealed the location of the 2024 SummerSlam PLE. However, reports have circulated in recent months that Cleveland, Ohio is the frontrunner to host the event. The Ohio Department of Development announced that WWE was one of the recipients of TV and film production tax credits, which fueled speculation.

An article on CleveScene.com mentioned the following about SummerSlam 2024:

“WWE was awarded $1.6 million in credits for an unspecified TV series, but with rumors continuing to build since last year that Cleveland would be the home for WWE’s second-biggest pay-per-view event, it seems more than plausible that the credit is for SummerSlam. If it does land in Cleveland, it’s unclear whether Cleveland Browns Stadium or Progressive Field would play host.”