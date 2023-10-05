Update On The Severity Of Adam Cole’s Ankle Injury

Adam Cole announced on the September 27th, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite that he had broken his ankle in three places and needed surgery. During the October 4th episode of Dynamite, a pre-recorded skit starring Cole (on crutches) and Roderick Strong aired.

The severity of Cole’s injury sustained during the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite has been updated, as Reddit user Seraphix noted.

“Watching his Twitch stream and he announced that he’s actually scheduled to undergo 2 surgeries on his ankle. He’s set to have 4 screws and a plate inserted as part of the recovery. No mention of how long he’s expected to be out, but he said it’s the most painful injury he’s ever had and that it’ll be quite a while for him to make a full recovery and comeback.”