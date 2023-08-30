Update On Ticket Sales For AEW ALL OUT In Chicago, Ill.

Sunday’s AEW ALL OUT 2023 premium live event is a hot ticket.

Maybe not as hot of a ticket as AEW ALL IN from this past Sunday, but a hot ticket nevertheless.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 9,131 tickets for ALL OUT 2023 this Sunday, September 3.

The United Center in Chicago, Illinois, which will host the event, is set up for 10,564 seats. There are 1,433 tickets remaining for Sunday’s show.

Last year’s AEW ALL OUT 2023 show drew 9,039 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Ill.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Sunday night for live AEW ALL OUT 2023 results coverage.