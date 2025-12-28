Update On Ticket Sales For Next Year’s WWE WrestleMania 42 Event

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE WrestleMania 42 is set to take place over two nights: Night 1 on Saturday, April 18, 2026, and Night 2 on Sunday, April 19, 2026. As of now, Night 1 has sold 35,973 tickets, while Night 2 has sold 36,045 tickets.

The maximum capacity of Allegiant Stadium, where the event will be held, is 68,170 seats, excluding the set and entrance stage elements.

For comparison, WrestleMania 41 drew 58,538 tickets for Night 1 and 60,103 tickets for Night 2, according to the Las Vegas Stadium Events Company.

This upcoming WrestleMania will be notable as it marks the first time the event has been held at the same venue for back-to-back years since WrestleMania V in 1989.

The event will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

WrestleMania Saturday

Sat • Apr 18, 2026 • 3:30 PM

Allegiant Stadium, LAS VEGAS, NV Available Tickets: 6,375

Available Combo Tickets: 1,068

Current Setup: 43,416

Tickets Distributed: 35,973 🟢 First Count

📅 Days until show: 115

🔢 Total # of seats on map: 68,179

⏮… pic.twitter.com/ZbgphHcvW9 — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 24, 2025