Update On Ticket Sales For Saturday’s AEW Collision In St. Louis

How are the tickets moving for this week’s episode of AEW Collision?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has sold 2,495 tickets for Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision at the Chaffetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.

There are 464 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 2,959 seats.

On tap for this week’s AEW Collision show on Saturday night is the return of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia, as well as the latest Adam Copeland open challenge.

