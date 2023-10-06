Update On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE will be holding SmackDown later tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso scheduled to appear on the show.

According to WrestleTix, tonight’s episode of SmackDown has sold 9,426 tickets and there are 734 tickets left, while the total seating capacity is 10,160. The last time the company held a live event from the same venue, which was the March 20th, 2023 episode of RAW, the total attendance was 12,514.

Tonight’s episode will also see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest appear and Dragon Lee take on Austin Theory in Singles action.

