Update On When Ricochet Is Expected To Make His AEW Debut

All Elite Wrestling will soon have new talent.

Another former WWE star is expected to join the promotion, becoming Tony Khan’s latest signing.

Ricochet has made headlines in recent weeks because his contract with the company expired at midnight on July 1, and he is now a free agent. He bid farewell to WWE TV last month before leaving the company, which he chose to do.

Ricochet had a successful career in WWE, winning several titles, including Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, and NXT North American Champion. He won the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and became the first WWE Speed Champion.

Ricochet was never expected at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which took place less than a week ago, because he was not contractually able to attend. Ricochet’s agent, however, was backstage at AEW Dynamite this week.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ricochet is set to make his AEW debut soon.