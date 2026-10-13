Update On WWE’s Crown Jewel Plans Amid Saudi Arabia Security Concerns

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is still scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite recent security concerns following a deadly missile strike at King Khalid International Airport. The October 10 attack has raised questions about whether the company will proceed with its upcoming premium live event (PLE).

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE did not promote the event during last Saturday’s Money in the Bank broadcast. Meltzer speculated that WWE might wait until postponement becomes unavoidable before announcing a final decision to cancel the event. He noted that there are understandable concerns among WWE personnel regarding traveling to the region given the current security situation.

Meltzer also suggested that it is likely WWE will move Crown Jewel to a different location. However, he mentioned that the company would not announce any changes until a final decision is made. This decision could come within the week, but WWE may also choose to delay their announcement until a later date. Regardless, WWE is unlikely to communicate anything until they determine definitively that Crown Jewel will no longer take place.