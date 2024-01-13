Updated AEW Collision Lineup: New Match Added

By
Matt Boone
-

A new Trios bout has been announced for this week’s AEW Collision.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT program this Saturday night from Virginia, AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new Trios bout for the show.

Added to the 1/13 episode of AEW Collision is FTR and Daniel Garcia vs. The House of Black.

Previously announced for the show is Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet, Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man Tag-Team titles, Adam Copeland’s latest open challenge, plus we will hear from Hangman Page.

