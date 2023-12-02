Updated AEW Collision Preview For Tonight: New Match Added

A new tag-team match has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT prime time Saturday night program, the company has announced a new tag-team bout, with Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal joining forces to take on The House of Black duo of Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King and Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo in AEW Continental Classic Tournament action.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage from Erie, PA.