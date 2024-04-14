Updated AEW Dynamite Lineup For 4/17: New Matches Added

As PWMania.com previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced that TNT Champion “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale will face the House of Black’s TBS Champion Julia Hart and Brody King in a Mixed Tag Team Match on next week’s episode of Dynamite and next week’s show will see “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay take on The Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli in a singles match.

Another new match has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the AEW Dynasty 2024 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS Wednesday night prime time program, the company has announced the addition of a big Trios bout for the show.

AEW announced that next week’s Dynamite will also see The Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson and “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada) battle “The Bastard” PAC, Daniel Garcia and Penta El Zero Miedo in a trios match, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo battle Mariah May in a singles match, new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley make his return, Chris Jericho meeting with Taz & HOOK and FTW Champion HOOK and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland address the fans ahead of their title match at Dynasty.

