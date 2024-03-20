Updated AEW Rampage Lineup For Tonight: Two New Matches Announced

Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of the special live episode of AEW Rampage at 10/9c after AEW Dynamite tonight from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, two new matches have been announced for the show.

Added to the lineup for tonight’s AEW Rampage is Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rocky Romero, as well as Katsuyori Shibata vs. TBA.

Previously announced for the show is a Street Fight with Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue, as well as an AEW World Tag Team Tournament Wild Card Match with Best Friends (Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta) vs. Don Callis Family (Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher).

Make sure to join us here tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Toronto, ONT., CN.