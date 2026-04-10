Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For TNA Rebellion 2026

TNA is scheduled to hold its 2026 Rebellion pay-per-view (PPV) this Saturday, April 11, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Updated betting odds have been released for nine key matches, including the TNA World Championship Match, the TNA Knockouts World Championship Match, the TNA World Tag Team Championship Match, the TNA X-Division Championship Match, the TNA International Championship Match, a Hardcore Country Match, and three significant singles matches.

Eddie Edwards is favored to defeat Mike Santana and become the new TNA World Champion. Meanwhile, Arianna Grace is favored to successfully defend her TNA Knockouts World Championship against Léi Yǐng Lee. The System is expected to defeat The Hardys to claim the TNA World Tag Team Championship, while Cedric Alexander is favored to win the TNA X-Division Championship by defeating Leon Slater.

Mustafa Ali is favored to beat Trey Miguel to become the new TNA International Champion. In the Hardcore Country Match, The Elegance Brand, Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell all have matching odds. In the singles matches, Elijah is predicted to win against Frankie Kazarian, AJ Francis is expected to defeat Nic Nemeth, and Moose and Special Agent Zero are listed with matching odds.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

TNA World Championship Match

“The Realest” Mike Santana (c) +110 vs. The System’s Eddie Edwards -150

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match

Arianna Grace (c) -1000 vs. Léi Ying Lee +500

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c) +160 vs. The System (Bear Bronson and “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers) -210

TNA X-Division Championship Match

“The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater (c) +100 vs. The System’s “Prime” Cedric Alexander -140

TNA International Championship Match

Trey Miguel (c) +170 vs. Order 4’s Mustafa Ali -250

Singles Match

“The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian +120 vs. “The Drifter” Elijah -160

Singles Match

“The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth +175 vs. AJ Francis -260

Singles Match

“The Face of the Franchise” Moose -120 vs. Order 4’s Special Agent Zero -120

Hardcore Country Match

The Elegance Brand (Ash By Elegance and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance) -120 vs. Mickie James, ODB and Taryn Terrell -120