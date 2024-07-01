Updated Lineup For 7/3 AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

The lineup for the special annual Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Coming out of the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Sunday, June 30, a new Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament match was made official.

With his victory over Shingo Takagi at the PPV event on 6/30, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson will have a quick turnaround, as he squares off against “The Bastard” PAC in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup tourney on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

Officially scheduled for the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 8/7c on TBS from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois are the following:

* Will Ospreay (C) vs. Daniel Garcia (AEW International Title)

* Bryan Danielson vs. PAC (Owen Hart Cup)

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card (Owen Hart Cup)

* Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander (Owen Hart Cup)

Make sure to join us here on Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Beach Break results coverage from Chicago, Ill.