Updated Lineup For AEW Double Or Nothing 2025

After last night’s AEW Collision Beach Break special, the company announced an additional match for the upcoming Double or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view event.

Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia will face FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) in a tag team match.

Previously announced matches for the event include:

– “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay vs. “Hangman” Adam Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

– AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

– AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm defending her title against Mina Shirakawa.

– AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate (“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin) defending their titles against The Sons of Texas (ROH World Tag Team Champions “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara and “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes).

– Mark Briscoe vs. Ricochet in a Stretcher Match.

– Anarchy in the Arena Match.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 will take place on Sunday, May 25th, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.