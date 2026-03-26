Updated Lineup For AEW Dynasty 2026

AEW has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Dynasty Pay-Per-View (PPV), scheduled for next month.

In a non-title match, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face reigning AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley of the Death Riders. Additionally, AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega.

The non-title match was initiated by Ospreay, who delivered a backstage promo calling out PAC to meet him in Winnipeg next week. In his promo, Ospreay expressed his desire for revenge against Moxley, stating that he would alter Moxley’s life as Moxley had altered his, by trying to break Moxley’s neck. Ospreay is seeking retribution for the assault he suffered at the hands of Moxley and the Death Riders at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He retaliated by assaulting Moxley at Revolution.

Later in the night, Moxley addressed Ospreay after the Death Riders secured a victory in a mixed trios match against Zayda Steel and Top Flight. He acknowledged Ospreay’s anger but insisted that for the Death Riders, it wasn’t personal. Moxley stated that if Ospreay wanted a grudge match at Dynasty, he was more than willing to oblige, and AEW subsequently confirmed the match.

Omega earned the #1 contendership by defeating Swerve Strickland in the opening match of the show. Later, he challenged MJF for a title match at Dynasty. MJF agreed but faked out Omega when Omega went to offer a handshake, then walked away.

Also previously announced for the show is a title defense by AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) against Cage & Cope (Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland).

AEW Dynasty 2026 will take place on Sunday, April 12th, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The show will stream live on PPV, HBO Max at a discounted price, DAZN, and more.

“I want you at Dynasty, motherf***er!” No fear. No hesitation. @WillOspreay issues a terrifying warning and challenges @JonMoxley for #AEWDynasty! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/FsWMjjXkFC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2026

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! @JonMoxley wants to face @WillOspreay at #AEWDynasty, but with weeks ahead of their match, Mox sends a warning. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nH6ON3oqTc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 26, 2026