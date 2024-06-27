Updated Lineup For AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door On June 30

You can add a new match to AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door.

On Wednesday evening, Kris Statlander and Momo Watanbe vs. Willow Nightingale and a STARDOM partner was announced for this Sunday’s co-promoted pay-per-view.

Additionally, it was revealed that Minoru Suzuki will challenge Chris Jericho for the FTW Championship, and that “Scissor Ass” Hiroshi Tanahashi will join The Acclaimed in a battle against The Elite trio of Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks.

Also scheduled for the 6/30 PPV in Elmont, New York:

* Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay (AEW World Title)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP World Title)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA (TNT Title Ladder Match)

* Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) (TBS & NJPW STRONG Women’s Titles)

* “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa (AEW Women’s Title)

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy

* MJF vs. Hechicero

* Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi (Owen Hart Cup)