Updated Lineup For February 3 Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated lineup for an upcoming episode of NXT, scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In a key matchup, “The Culling’s” WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Izzi Dame, will defend her title against Lola Vice and Thea Hail.

Additionally, a 6-Man Ladder Match has been announced to crown a new WWE NXT Champion. The confirmed competitors include “Absolute” Ricky Saints, WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill, and “Super” Sean Legacy, with three more participants still to be determined.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.