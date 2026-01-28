Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

The lineup includes “Absolute” Ricky Saints, WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill, “Super” Sean Legacy, Jackson Drake (wrestling as WWE EVOLVE Champion from The Vanity Project), Dion Lennox from DarkState, Keanu Carver, and Joe Hendry. They will compete in a Multi-Person Ladder Match for the WWE NXT Championship, pending Hendry’s clearance to participate.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance and M By Elegance) will defend their titles against ZaRuca (ZARIA and Sol Ruca). Tony D’Angelo will also provide an explanation for his recent actions.

Previously announced for the show, The Culling’s WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Izzi Dame, will defend her title against Lola Vice and Thea Hail in a Triple Threat Match.

