Sol Ruca Reveals Behind-The-Scenes WWE 2K Process

Top WWE NXT star Sol Ruca spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about various topics, including how she was scanned for WWE 2K years before her appearance in WWE 2K25.

Ruca said, “I think they used to do that kind of stuff with people. But as far as like this past one that came out that I was in, I have no idea. We did like the, 2K scan. So there’s this big RV that we go into and there’s a seat with cameras all around you. They basically take pictures of all your tattoos and you making facial expressions and stuff. That was kind of all that I did. That was, I think, a few years before I was even in the game. So I think they just did a bunch of people just in case they were needed for the game and then eventually that came out. So as far as that goes, I don’t know if it’s any different next time. I don’t know. That’s, that’s all I got for you, to be honest.”

Ruca is expected to be featured in WWE 2K26. The game will offer several limited editions, including an Attitude Era version, a Monday Night War edition, a King of Kings deluxe edition, and the standard version. Pre-orders will start on January 30th.

You can check out Ruca’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)