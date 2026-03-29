Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta will defend his title in an Open Challenge Match.

Previously announced for the show are WWE World Tag Team Champions The Usos, consisting of “Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, as they defend their titles against The Vision, which includes “The Maverick” Logan Paul and Austin Theory, in a Street Fight.

Roman Reigns, known as “The OTC,” and reigning World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will both be at the event as anticipation builds for their World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 42 next month.

Also announced is a title defense by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Irresistible Forces, featuring Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend. They will defend their titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Additionally, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY will face Raquel Rodriguez, also known as “Big Mami Cool,” in a singles match. Furthermore, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make an appearance.

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