Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE NXT: Title Match Added

A new title match is official for this coming week’s episode of WWE NXT.

At the WWE NXT live event in Venice, FL., Shotzi and Gigi Dolin defeated NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley in tag-team action.

With the win, Shotzi will move on to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship at this coming Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

WWE NXT (2/13)

* NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi

* NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy

* Gauntlet match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang)

* Lola Vice vs. Tatum Paxley

* Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece

* Von Wagner & Mr. Stone vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

* Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker