Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (9/6/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of “Collision” on TNT and Max, which will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will air live coast-to-coast on TNT and HBO Max.

In a singles match, Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration will face Konosuke Takeshita, also known as “The Alpha,” from the Don Callis Family. Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, along with Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron, will compete in an All-Star 8-Woman Tag Team Match against Triangle of Madness members “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and “The Megasus” Megan Bayne.

Also announced is a tag team match where Adam Priest and a mystery partner will take on FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood.

Earlier, it was announced that Jon Moxley from The Death Riders will be facing Daniel Garcia in another singles match.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.