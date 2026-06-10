Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, airing this week from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, on AMC and TNA+.

In a highly anticipated tag team match, Fabian Aichner and “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will face The System, consisting of Eddie Edwards and TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander.

Additionally, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will defend his title against “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young. TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali, representing Order 4, will also defend his title against KC Navarro.

Don’t forget to join us every Thursday night for comprehensive coverage of TNA iMPACT results.