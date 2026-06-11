Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, airing this week from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, on AMC and TNA+.

The Elegance Brand—comprised of Ash By Elegance and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance—will face Rosemary, Mara Sadè, and Allie in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match. Additionally, Mr. Elegance, representing The Elegance Brand, will compete against Elijah in a singles match.

Previously announced matches include Fabian Aichner and “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater battling The System, which features Eddie Edwards and TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander in a tag team match.

Furthermore, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will defend his title against “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young, while TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali, representing Order 4, will also defend his title against KC Navarro.

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