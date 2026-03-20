Updated Lineup For TNA Sacrifice 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Sacrifice event, which is set to take place this month.

In a singles match, “The Face of the Franchise” Moose will take on The System’s Eddie Edwards.

Additionally, Order 4, consisting of Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz, will compete against TNA International Champion Trey Miguel and Jada Stone in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Also previously announced, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will defend his title against “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young.

Furthermore, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will put his title on the line against “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin.

TNA Sacrifice 2026 will be held on Friday, March 27th, at the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will air live on TNA+.