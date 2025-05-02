Updated Lineup For TNA Under Siege 2025

Following Thursday night’s live episode of TNA iMPACT, the company announced three matches for the upcoming Under Siege 2025 pay-per-view event.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich will defend her title against Victoria Crawford. Additionally, NXT’s Trick Williams and “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian will face TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and Elijah in a tag team match. In a singles match, Cody Deaner will take on Eddie Edwards from The System, with the stipulation that if Deaner wins, he will receive an extension on his contract.

TNA Under Siege 2025 is scheduled for Friday, May 23rd, at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

BREAKING: @CodyDeaner faces @TheEddieEdwards at #TNAUnderSiege, May 23 from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario! If Deaner wins, his TNA contract may be renewed—if not, this could be the end. Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/Nq9ZzbgVx5 pic.twitter.com/uLTIYxf6wN — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 2, 2025