Updated Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash: New Matches Added

A new match and segment has been announced ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite show.

Ahead of the annual New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL., Tony Khan checked in on X to announce Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander, as well as a sit-down interview with Lexy Nair between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland.

Previously announced for the show this evening is Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland in the Continental Classic Gold League finals and Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in the Continental Classic Blue League finals.

Also scheduled is MJF & Samoa Joe defend against The Devil’s Henchmen for the ROH World Tag-Team titles, an appearance by Keith Lee and Renee Paquette will interview Mariah May.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash results coverage from Orlando, FL.

TONIGHT, 12/27

(Yes today's a Wednesday)

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT on TBS@RatedRCope + TNT Champion @Christian4Peeps will sit down TONIGHT to be interviewed by @LexyNair before their title fight THIS SATURDAY at #AEWWorldsEnd! Don't miss it, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/iT5hI8vb0g — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 27, 2023