Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

The event is set to air at an early start time of 7 PM ET across the country on TNT and HBO Max.

The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli) will face Adam Priest, “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington, and Jay Lethal in a trios match.

Additionally, “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) from The Conglomeration will take on the Don Callis Family (Hechicero, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, and Rocky “Azucar” Romero) in another trios match.

ROH World Tag Team Champions La Facción Ingobernable (“El Toro Blanco” RUSH and “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara) will also be in tag team action. Jamie Hayter is set to battle Anna Jay in a singles match, and “Timeless” Toni Storm will have a face-to-face encounter with AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander.

Previously announced for the show, JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight will face a member of FTR, either Cash Wheeler or Dax “The Axe” Harwood, in a singles match. Additionally, Eddie Kingston will take on La Facción Ingobernable’s Dralistico in singles action.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.

#AEWCollision

EARLY START

7ET / 4PT, TNT + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 10/4!@RingOfHonor World Tag Team Champions@SammyGuevara + @RUSHToroBlanco In Action LFI’s Sammy Guevara + RUSH will be in action Coast To Coast on TNT + HBO Max at an EARLY START TIME of 7ET / 4PT, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/wY9oT6NeKJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2025

#AEWCollision

EARLY START nationwide!

7pm ET/4pm PT

Tomorrow, 10/4!@callmekrisstat +Toni Storm

Face-to-Face Before their first ever 1-on-1 match at #AEWWrestleDream,

AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander + “Timeless” Toni Storm will meet face-to-face,

TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/mUyxRVPeG7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2025