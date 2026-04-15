Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, taking place at the Angels of the Wind Arena in Everett, Washington. This episode, titled “Spring Breakthru,” will follow the Dynasty event.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

Chris Jericho will be interviewed live by Renee Paquette.

In addition, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against “The Brickhouse,” Kamille. AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight is set to defend his title against Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders. Furthermore, AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against Darby Allin.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.