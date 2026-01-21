Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood), will face Alec Price and Jordan Oliver in a non-title match. Additionally, the Triangle of Madness, consisting of “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart, will respond to a challenge from AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander.

Previously announced for the show is a tag team match featuring Timeless Love Bombs (“Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa) taking on “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford.

In singles matches, Samoa Joe from The Opps will face JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Swerve Strickland will battle JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight.

Furthermore, The Death Riders—composed of Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta—will take on the Don Callis Family, which includes Hechicero, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, and Rocky “Azucar” Romero, in a Street Fight.

Finally, AEW World Champion MJF is scheduled to make an appearance, and “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will compete against “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander from the Don Callis Family in a singles match.

