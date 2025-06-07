Updated Ticket Sales For TNA’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for TNA’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Saturday, June 7th, and Sunday, July 20th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities during the summer months. You can check them out below.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on TNA ticket sales, upcoming events, and all breaking news from the world of wrestling.

– TNA iMPACT tapings on Saturday, June 7th in Tempe has 857 tickets sold.

– TNA iMPACT tapings on Friday, June 20th in Moon Township, PA has 880 tickets sold.

– TNA iMPACT tapings on Saturday, June 21st in Moon Township, PA has 988 tickets sold.

– TNA Slammiversary on Sunday, July 20 in Long Island has 2,708 tickets sold.