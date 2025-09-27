Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Saturday, September 27th, through Saturday, November 29th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– WWE NXT No Mercy on Saturday, September 27th in Fort Lauderdale has 1,209 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 29th in Raleigh has 8,332 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 3rd in Cincinnati has 5,668 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 6th in Dallas has 8,448 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Wednesday, October 15th in Melbourne, Australia has 10,100 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 17th in San Jose has 7,408 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 20th in Sacramento has 5,432 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 24th in Tempe has 3,183 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 25th in Prescott Valley, Arizona has 1,262 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 27th in Anaheim has 10,362 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, November 3rd in Rio Rancho has 5,704 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, November 7th in Greenville has 3,198 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, November 14th in Albany has 4,826 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, November 17th in Boston has 9,493 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, November 24th in Madison Square Garden has 12,411 tickets sold.

– WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29th in San Diego has 28,633 tickets sold.