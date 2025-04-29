Veteran Wrestler Criticizes Execution Of Dangerous Spot At TNA Rebellion 2025

During the 2025 TNA Rebellion pay-per-view, rising star Leon Slater delivered a jaw-dropping moment — but it came at a cost.

In the high-stakes Ultimate X Match, Slater climbed to the top of the structure and launched himself with a Swanton 450 Splash from approximately 15 feet in the air, crashing down toward a group of opponents outside the ring. Despite several wrestlers being in position, Slater landed hard on the floor, appearing to take most of the impact himself.

Veteran legend Ricky Morton took to social media to express concern and frustration over what unfolded:

“I’m disappointed. Leon gave you his trust and body on the line for an amazing moment & all of you DROPPED him. Thank God he walked away. In our business, trust is everything and his trust may never be the same.”

Moose, who was part of the match, issued a much more blunt response:

“Everyone wants to chime in on their opinions on Leon’s Dive………SHUT THE F*** UP.”

While Slater was reportedly able to walk away from the incident, the moment has sparked conversation online about safety, timing, and mutual trust among wrestlers during high-risk spots.

