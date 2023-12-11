Video: Bill Goldberg Dusts Off His Spear At NFL Game On Sunday

Bill Goldberg is making headlines this weekend.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend dusted off his trademark Spear at a NFL game on Sunday.

Goldberg speared a fan wearing a Chiefs shirt at today’s NFL game between his former Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Bucs. He was then presented with a WWE Replica Falcons title and did his “Who’s Next?!” catchphrase.

Goldberg played for the Atlanta Falcons before his pro wrestling career from 1992 to 1994.

Check out video footage of Goldberg’s spear below.