Video: Charlotte Flair Turns Up At CMLL Show At Arena Mexico

Charlotte Flair may be on the sidelines from WWE, but she’s still getting out of the house.

As noted, “The Queen” suffered multiple knee injuries during a recent match with Asuka on SmackDown, which is going to keep her on the shelf for at least nine months, likely keeping her from working the upcoming Royal Rumble and WrestleMania shows.

Despite this, Flair still turned up on crutches to support Andrade El Idolo at the CMLL show on Friday, as he worked alongside Espanto Jr. and Brillante Jr. in a match against Volador Jr. and Magnus.

Check out footage of Charlotte Flair at the show on crutches at the CMLL show at Arena Mexico below.