Video: Dana White Giving Away Free Trip To WWE WrestleMania 40

The TKO relationship between WWE and UFC is once again showing itself.

On Sunday, WWE re-tweeted a video from UFC President Dana White, who announced that he is giving away a trip for two to watch both nights of WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia, PA.

This comes as part of the “Dana White’s 12 Days Of Giveaways” holiday efforts put forth by the boss-man of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

For more information, check out the video below and visit UFC.com/12Days to enter and possibly win the big prize.