Video: Deonna Purrazzo Signs With AEW, Makes Dynamite Debut

The first AEW Dynamite of 2024 featured the debut of two new stars in the women’s division.

After her in-ring debut ended in victory, Mariah May spoke with Renee Paquette in a post-match in-ring interview that saw her trashing the local crowd in Newark, New Jersey.

As she continued to talk bad about the market, the theme for Deonna Purrazzo hit as the words “THE VIRTUOSA” appeared on the big screen.

The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion and ROH Women’s Champion came to the ring and ended up taking out Mariah May, after calling out AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Purrazzo, a proud New Jersey native, stuck up for her city and also announced that she is, in fact, “#AllElite.”