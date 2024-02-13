Video: First Look At Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape At The WWE Experience

Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape is coming to the WWE Experience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this month.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media on Tuesday to make the announcement.

“Here’s an exclusive first look at the amazing Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape at the WWE Experience in Riyadh, opening Feb. 16,” wrote Levesque via his official X account.

The Undertaker recently appeared for Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia for the trophy presentation for the Al-Nassr vs. Al-Hilal soccer match last week.