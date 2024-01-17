Video: Grayson Waller Gets Angry At Australian TV Host

LA Knight and Grayson Waller had an interesting talk show appearance this morning in Australia.

While promoting the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event coming up in Australia, the WWE duo appeared on The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

During the discussion, the two were asked if there is a “cheap way wrestlers can bulk up.”

“You can’t [use steroids],” Knight fired back, before Waller added, “I wish. That would make my life so much easier if I was to cheat [in that] way.”

Knight continued, “Yeah, because that would actually make recovery easy but, no, every month we get tested. Every single month.”

Also during their morning talk show appearance, Waller got worked up when one of the hosts put his fists up in a playful manner and John Cena’s music hit as he was asked to deliver a fake punch. He made it clear he wasn’t interested in this, and noted that police would have to be called if he punched him for real.