Video: Jake Hager Makes AEW Return On Dynamite, Set For Rampage Match

Jake Hager has returned.

WITHOUT the purple bucket hat.

The former Inner Circle and Jericho Appreciation Society member returned on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

Hager hit the ring to help AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy from a post-match beat down from The Undisputed Kingdom after he picked up a victory over Mike Bennett in singles action.

He hit the ring looking like a jacked up version of Cassidy, complete with the blond hair, dark sunglasses and jeans.

It was announced that Jake Hager will go one-on-one against Roderick Strong on this Friday night’s AEW Rampage, which returns to its’ normal time slot of 10/9c on TNT.